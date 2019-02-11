

Michael Farserotu



Born February 3, 1935 in Washington, DC, fell asleep unto the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Sylvia Farserotu and loving father of John (Veronique), Katherine Babin (Marc) and James. Grandfather of Kirsten Brandler (Brian), Michelle Babin, Karl Babin, Alix Farserotu and Nicolas Farserotu. Great Grandfather of Luke Brandler. He is survived by his sister Angella Farserotu and preceded in death by his late brother Peter. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and then attended George Washington University. He spent his working career as a wine consultant/sales representative for the Kronheim Company. After retiring, he enjoyed working part time at Rodmans in their wine department. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Potomac, MD. Private family interment to follow.