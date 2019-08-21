The Washington Post

MICHAEL FORD

Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
National Presbyterian Church
4101 Nebraska Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Michael Jeffrey Ford (Age 54)  

On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Michael Jeffrey Ford of Derwood, MD. Beloved husband of Silvia Calonje Ford; father of Cecilia M. and Dominic A. Ford; son of Betty Jo Anne Ford and the late Lee D. Ford; brother of Steven G. Ford; brother-in-law of the late Sandi Ford. Originally from Knoxville, TN, Michael studied music at the University of Maryland and became a leading tenor soloist in the Washington, DC area. His 29-year career as a military vocalist included 6 years in the U.S. Navy Sea Chanters and 23 years with The U.S. Army Chorus, where he held important leadership roles and was often a featured soloist. He retired in 2018 as a Master Sergeant. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial Service at National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Avenue, NW, Washington, DC, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Ford Memorial Fund, 5605 Kirkwood Dr., Bethesda, MD 20816.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2019
