

Michael Jeffrey Ford (Age 54)



On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Michael Jeffrey Ford of Derwood, MD. Beloved husband of Silvia Calonje Ford; father of Cecilia M. and Dominic A. Ford; son of Betty Jo Anne Ford and the late Lee D. Ford; brother of Steven G. Ford; brother-in-law of the late Sandi Ford. Originally from Knoxville, TN, Michael studied music at the University of Maryland and became a leading tenor soloist in the Washington, DC area. His 29-year career as a military vocalist included 6 years in the U.S. Navy Sea Chanters and 23 years with The U.S. Army Chorus, where he held important leadership roles and was often a featured soloist. He retired in 2018 as a Master Sergeant. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial Service at National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Avenue, NW, Washington, DC, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Ford Memorial Fund, 5605 Kirkwood Dr., Bethesda, MD 20816.