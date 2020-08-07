MICHAEL Freilich

Of Kensington, MD died on August 5, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Shoshannah, daughter, Sarah (Mike), son, Daniel (Julia), granddaughter, Rosie, mother, Paula, brother, Steve, sister, Judy, and a host of family and friends. Michael strived to live his life according to his favorite Albert Einstein quote: "The life of the individual only has meaning insofar as it aids in making the life of every single thing nobler and more beautiful." Michael was devoted to his family and friends. He volunteered in the community and was always interested in teaching, mentoring, and visiting students around the world. He loved learning, as well as refereeing soccer, gardening, reading, and photography. Throughout his life, Michael reveled in the physical planet, exploring oceans, mountains, and culinary specialties on his worldwide travels. Michael was a physical oceanographer who was a project scientist and principle investigator for scatterometry at the Jet Propulsion Lab and Oregon State University. He was also Associate Dean at the OSU College of Oceanic and Atmospheric Sciences, and became director of the Earth Science Division at NASA in the Science Mission Directorate. Michael believed Earth science is a global pursuit; under his leadership, many successful satellites launched through increased collaboration with international partners. Both at work and at home, Michael served as an example of a caring and compassionate person, striving to be truthful in all matters. He will be remembered for his will, wit, and warm heart. Services private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Beth El, HIAS, ACLU, JSSA Hospice.