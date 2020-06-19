MICHAEL GLOWACKI
MICHAEL GLOWACKI  
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Michael J. Glowacki passed away after a long illness. His wife of more than 37 years was by his side. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Glowacki; his children Megan Hartten (Chris); Allyson Morgan (Brett); and Connor Glowacki; his grandchildren Michaela and Julianne Hartten and Ronan Morgan; his mother Lorraine Glowacki and his sister Mary Glowacki (Mike Lavender). His father, John Glowacki, preceded him in death. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Fulton, MD, at 11:00 am. Social distancing, face masks, and other pandemic precautions will be followed. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation, designating the Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Transplant Fund.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
