MICHAEL GOETZINGER

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home
9902 Braddock Rd.
Fairfax, VA
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home
9902 Braddock Rd.
Fairfax, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Falls Church Anglican
6565 Arlington Blvd.
Falls Church, VA
Notice
Michael Francis Goetzinger  

On November 10, 2019 of Fairfax, VA. Beloved husband of 51 years of Connie Burnley; father of William Burnley (Barbara), Beverly Akahavan (Rockie) and James Burnley; brother of Mary Noel Mason (Steven); grandfather of Allison, William, Joshua, Juliana and Andrew; uncle of Stephanie, Jennifer, Steven and Kathleen. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service at The Falls Church Anglican, 6565 Arlington Blvd. Falls Church, VA on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Children's National Hospital or .

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
