Michael Francis Goetzinger
On November 10, 2019 of Fairfax, VA. Beloved husband of 51 years of Connie Burnley; father of William Burnley (Barbara), Beverly Akahavan (Rockie) and James Burnley; brother of Mary Noel Mason (Steven); grandfather of Allison, William, Joshua, Juliana and Andrew; uncle of Stephanie, Jennifer, Steven and Kathleen. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service at The Falls Church Anglican, 6565 Arlington Blvd. Falls Church, VA on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Children's National Hospital or .