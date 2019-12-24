MICHAEL GRAD
On Monday, December 23, 2019, MICHAEL GRAD of Washington, DC. Loving brother of the late Joel (surviving, Madeline) Grad. Cherished uncle of Shelby Grad and Laleaque Grad (James Kuperstein) and great uncle of Tyler and Chloe. He is also survived by many other loving cousins, family members and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Magen David Sephardic Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.