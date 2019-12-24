The Washington Post

MICHAEL GRAD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL GRAD.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Adelphi, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MICHAEL GRAD  

On Monday, December 23, 2019, MICHAEL GRAD of Washington, DC. Loving brother of the late Joel (surviving, Madeline) Grad. Cherished uncle of Shelby Grad and Laleaque Grad (James Kuperstein) and great uncle of Tyler and Chloe. He is also survived by many other loving cousins, family members and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Magen David Sephardic Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.