Michael Christopher Griffin

(Age 64)



Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on December 23, 2017. He was born in East Orange, NJ and served in two branches of the military, the Army and Air Force, both with honors. After graduating from the University of NC at Greensboro in 1988, Michael was hired as a computer programmer for the US Treasury, and later served as a database administrator. He remained employed with the Treasury until his retirement in late 2014. During retirement Michael continued his quest for learning by attending classes at a local community college.

Predeceased by both parents. Michael is survived by his brother, Robert Bookbinder of Southeastern, PA, and his sister, Pauline Lockard of Moorefield, WV, and by special friends, Jeffrey and Beth Mueller of Greensboro, NC.

A military funeral for Michael will be held on Monday April 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Arlington National Cemetery. If you would like to attend please arrive at least 30 minutes before the service. A memorial contribution to a is greatly appreciated.