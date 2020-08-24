MICHAEL HALEY

Michael S. Haley
On Tuesday, August 18, 2020; Michael S. Haley of Westminster, MD. Beloved husband of the late Delores A. Haley; devoted father of Michelle, Rene, and Matthew Haley; and Cherished brother of Norma Dell, Bernice Ann, Mary Elizabeth, and Wilbur Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. Private services have been entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery.