MICHAEL HALEY
Michael S. Haley  
On Tuesday, August 18, 2020; Michael S. Haley of Westminster, MD. Beloved husband of the late Delores A. Haley; devoted father of Michelle, Rene, and Matthew Haley; and Cherished brother of Norma Dell, Bernice Ann, Mary Elizabeth, and Wilbur Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Private services have been entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.ft-lincoln.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
