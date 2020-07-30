MICHAEL HALLER

HALLER MICHAEL KEITH HALLER Michael Keith Haller, 24, of Rockville, MD, passed away at his home on July 25, 2020. Michael lived a very full life that was all too short. He was in the process of completing his college education and was working as a Senior Fellow at Ideagen, researching companies that embrace the 17 sustainable goals established by the United Nations. Michael loved his family, his church, and spending time outdoors. He was passionate about cars, cooking, the military and sports including golf, baseball, hockey, and snowboarding. A devoted fan of the Red Sox, Caps, Nats, and Patriots, he often attended pro games with his friends and parents. Michael had a big heart and a great sense of humor which was evidenced by his frequent and easy, deep laughter. His friends describe Michael as "very caring, always there to listen or to talk, a genuinely kind-hearted human being." Michael served as an altar boy at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where he also attended services when home in Rockville. At his young age, he had the opportunity to travel extensively, and his favorite trips included Cape Cod, Vermont and Greece - especially Lefkada, Metsovo, and Nymfaio. Most importantly, Michael loved to spend time with "the cousins," of whom he was the youngest, and looked forward to the family holidays and celebrations that brought them all together. He will be sorely missed by cousins Hollin Elizabeth Pagos of Yarmouth, MA, Katie Pagos Kastoff (Robert) of Mamaroneck, NY, Torrie Pagos Berkey (Adam) of Jersey City, NJ, Dylan Perry (Liza) of Charlestown, MA, Nathan Matticks and Elliott Matticks of Charleston, SC, and Nick Perry of Somerville, MA. Michael was thrilled to learn of the recent births of the next generation of cousins, Sawyer James Kastoff and Rye Charles Perry, shortly before he passed. Michael is survived by his beloved mother, Stacy Pagos Haller, and by many loving aunts and uncles: Marianne Pagos, of Brewster, MA, James Pagos (Barbara) of Eastham, MA, Nancy Perry of Hingham, MA, Annie Matticks (Shawn) of Charleston, SC, Paula Pagos of Boynton Beach, FL, Jeff Lagarias of Ann Arbor, MI, Peter Lagarias (Elaine) of San Rafael, CA, Clark Lagarias (Donna) of Sacramento, CA, and Susan Hoffman of Gaithersburg, MD. Michael's beloved father, G. Keith Haller, predeceased him in 2018. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service is being held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD, and private burial in the family plot at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD. A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael Keith Haller Research Fund at BrightFocus Foundation
(BrightFocus
.org">www.BrightFocus
.org) Please view and sign the online guestbook www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
Please view and sign the online guestbook www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com