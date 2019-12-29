The Washington Post

MICHAEL HARLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL HARLEY.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Home
7400 Georgia Ave. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Home
7400 Georgia Ave. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MICHAEL LACOSTA HARLEY  

Michael LaCosta Harley passed suddenly on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home in Glenarden, MD. He was born in Washington, DC and attended DC Public Schools. Michael dedicated his life to helping others. He had a funny, loving, charming and infectious personality. He is survived by his daughter, Charisma Harley; father, Herbert Harley and brother, Larry Stone. He was predeceased by his mother, Jacqueline Henson. Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.