MICHAEL LACOSTA HARLEY
Michael LaCosta Harley passed suddenly on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home in Glenarden, MD. He was born in Washington, DC and attended DC Public Schools. Michael dedicated his life to helping others. He had a funny, loving, charming and infectious personality. He is survived by his daughter, Charisma Harley; father, Herbert Harley and brother, Larry Stone. He was predeceased by his mother, Jacqueline Henson. Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGuire.