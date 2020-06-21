MICHAEL HERDEMAN

Michael Leslie Herdeman (Age 67)
Of Broomes Island, MD, passed away at home on June 18,2020 after a two year battle with cancer. Son of the late Doris and Earnie Duncan, he was born on December 14,1952 in Washington, DC. Mike is survived by his wife, Linda, children, Travis Capps (Lorraine), Becky King (Mike) and Sarah Herdeman, grandchildren, Emily and Abby Capps, Koeby and Seth Turner, Jahan Kumar, Alexis, Michael and Josh King, Katie Maguire, and siblings, Allen Herdeman (Debbie), Rick Duncan (Sherrie) and Gail Calvarese (Vinnie). He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bruce Polen. Mike retired after a 37 year career with Washington Gas. He was an Eagle Scout and volunteered with Scouts as an adult leader and for 23 years with Christmas in April Calvert County. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.