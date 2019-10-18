The Washington Post

MICHAEL HILLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL HILLER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Micheal James Hillier (Age 78)  

Passed away peacefully at home in California on October 8, 2019. His lifetime of government service included five years as an officer in the U.S. Navy followed by a career as a federal civil servant in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Carol M. Hillier, cherished father of Melissa M. Hillier and father-in-law of David Landreth, loving granddaddy of Lucy and Eve Landreth, and devoted brother of Wiley U. Pridgen (Betty). Family and friends will celebrate his life at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or act.alz.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.