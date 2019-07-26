Michael Andrew Hoffeditz
(Age 51)
Of Sugarcreek, OH died on July 21, 2019. He was the son of Charles and Madalyn (McIntire) Hoffeditz of Deep Creek Lake. Father to Madalyn Hoffeditz, brother of Stephen Hoffeditz and wife Corry of Kensington, MD; uncle to Morgan, Luke, and Lewis Hoffeditz; nephew of Roger Hoffeditz and Carl and Eleanor McIntire. Visitation July 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. Funeral service July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Deer Park.