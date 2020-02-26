

Michael F. Horn



Passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, with family at his side.

He was born in Lebanon, PA on February 7, 1937 as one of eight children and graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School in 1954. Mike's Washington, DC roots date back early, to his college years: he received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Georgetown University while working as an identification analyst for the FBI. He also served in the military as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.

Mike began his long, successful accounting career with the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, DC. For the remainder of his career, he worked proudly as a partner with the global accounting firm KPMG for 36 years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD.

Mike was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Libby); his son, Michael Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Cottingham and Juliet Horn; daughter-in-law, Kai Milles, and grandson, Jonathan Milles.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Washington, DC.