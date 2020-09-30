1/
MICHAEL HUNGERFORD
Michael J. Hungerford (Age 64)  
Of Bowie, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Mike was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Helena Hungerford, brother Clarence and sister Joanne. Loving father of Brandon Savoy; and life partner of Gail Savoy; brothers Julius and Terry Hungerford; sisters Phyllis and Stephanie Hungerford; and other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, October 2, 2020, 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Road, Bowie, MD. Internment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home, P.A.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LaJuanda Washington
Friend
