

Michael Ivy, M.D., F.A.C.O.G,



Michael Ivy, M.D., of Arlington, Virginia died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Dr. Ivy was 81 years old. Michael Ivy was born in Washington, DC to Lawrence and Bertha Ivy. A graduate of Arch Bishop Carroll High School and Dartmouth College, he earned his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in 1963. Following his medical residency, he served in the US Army and was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Major before beginning his practice in Falls Church, VA in 1970.

In his 34 years of practicing medicine in Northern Virginia his practice delivered more than 8000 babies. During his medical career Dr. Ivy served as the head of OB-GYN, at what is now VA Hospital Center, and collaborated with colleagues on books and articles. He educated medical students and residents, and mentored EMTs, PAs, and nursing students. He was a tireless advocate in Richmond for quality medical care for indigent patients. He was Board Certified and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He served as Treasurer of the Howard University Medical Alumni Association from 2007 - 2012.

An avid sailor since his youth, Dr. Ivy shared enumerable sails on the Chesapeake Bay with family and friends. Racing multihull sailboats was his passion, and notably won the Maryland Governor's Cup on four different occasions. Dr. Ivy was a fierce competitor on the water, but was known to his colleagues, residents, nurses, and patients as a compassionate, caring physician.

In addition to his wife of nearly 60 years Harolyn, Dr. Ivy is survived by their daughters and sons-in-law: Karen (John) and Kristina (Ben), grandchildren (Vivian and John), and his beloved Labrador Retriever, Lucy.