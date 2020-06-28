Michael J. Stoianovici (Age 66)
Of Rockville, MD, passed away in his sleep on June 22, 2020. Michael was born to Catherine M. and Alexandru Stoianovici in Washington, DC, and grew up in the Maryland suburbs. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Michael worked at Montgomery County Community College for 47 years. He started part time in 1973 in the grounds maintenance department before he transitioned to the library, then the ITV department, and finally to MCTV where he worked as a graphics specialist. Michael was an amateur photographer and lover of animals. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Bonfils, stepdaughter Nicole Bonfils, sister Alexandra Stoianovici, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A private service be will held at Pumphrey Funeral Home in Rockville, MD on June 29 followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association: https://bit.ly/MJSinhonor.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.