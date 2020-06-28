Michael J. Stoianovici
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael J. Stoianovici (Age 66)  
Of Rockville, MD, passed away in his sleep on June 22, 2020. Michael was born to Catherine M. and Alexandru Stoianovici in Washington, DC, and grew up in the Maryland suburbs. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Michael worked at Montgomery County Community College for 47 years. He started part time in 1973 in the grounds maintenance department before he transitioned to the library, then the ITV department, and finally to MCTV where he worked as a graphics specialist. Michael was an amateur photographer and lover of animals. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Bonfils, stepdaughter Nicole Bonfils, sister Alexandra Stoianovici, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A private service be will held at Pumphrey Funeral Home in Rockville, MD on June 29 followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association: https://bit.ly/MJSinhonor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
(301) 762-3939
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved