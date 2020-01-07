

Michael Dano Jackley



Founder of the business law and tax department at Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, PA, died December 22, 2019 in Warrenton, Virginia.

Jackley, a Baltimore native, was 77 years old. He joined the Prince George's County firm in 1973 when it decided to expand its litigation-based practice to business. He later added to his department and expanded its practice to include estate planning. He was a partner at the firm for 32 years, having been so elected after just three years of employment there.

Jackley studied political science at the University of Maryland and attended the University of Maryland School of Law at night while working full time as a financial analyst for the Internal Revenue Service. He then attended the George Washington National Law Center, again as a night student, earning a master's degree in corporate law with highest honors.

Jackley, known for his humor and love of music, represented a wide variety of local, regional and national business clients, ranging from actress Tippi Hedren to singers Peaches and Herb, to numerous businesses including medical practices, accounting firms, builders, printers and major government contractors.

Before his retirement in 2008 because of heart issues, Jackley was named among Washington's top tax attorneys by Washingtonian Magazine five times and as one of the top local business attorneys by Baltimore Magazine. In his retirement, Jackley was active in the Loudon Fairfax Survivors of Traumatic Brain Injuries.

Jackley is survived by his wife, Karen K. Jackley, of Middleburg, Virginia, whom he married in 1987; a daughter, Megan Lanier, of Seattle; two stepdaughters, Kimberly O'Donnell and Robyn Blocher; and two grandsons.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, 23130 Briar Patch Lane, Middleburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation Inc., Children's Outreach Programs, 333 West Camden Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Brain Injury Services Inc., Programs for Survivors, 8136 Old Keene Mill Rd, Ste B-102, Springfield VA 22152.