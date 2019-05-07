

Michael James Jeweler

June 5, 1936 - May 3, 2019



Mike was born in Kansas City of a Greek-American mother and an Asia Minor industrialist father and was raised in Salonica, Greece. He is an alumnus of Anatolia College of Salonica. He attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City, where he earned a BBA Degree in Marketing and, later, earned his JD Degree. He was subsequently admitted to the Kansas Bar, US Military Court of Appeals, and US Supreme Court. He served active duty in Army Civil Affairs and Military Intelligence units. Subsequently, he became a senior partner in the Kansas City law firm of Cashin, Jeweler, and Blake. In 1962, Mike received his appointment as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assignments in Tampa, Florida; Washington, DC; Kansas City; and Rome, Italy, where he served five years as the Legal Attaché to the US Embassy. Upon retirement from the Bureau, Mike worked at Intertel and SBC Communications, Inc., Mike later became a consultant on international and domestic corporate security matters. On April 1, 2012, Mike was ordained to the Holy Diaconate by His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, in Kansas City, Missouri. He served as a Deacon at both Annunciation and, later, Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, Virginia.

Mike leaves behind his wife, Peggy, of 56 years; two sons, James (Moira), of Alexandria, Virginia; and John (Anna Marie), of Fairfax, Virginia; and four granddaughters, Daphne, Zoe, Fiona, and Katrina.

A visitation and Trisagion service will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas 66210. The funeral will be held on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m., at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145, followed by interment at Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a donation in Mike's memory may do so to either Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041, or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.