1/1
MICHAEL JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL STARKE JOHNSON
Suddenly passed on August 25, 2020. Survived by his wife Veronica Johnson; sons, Michael Ward (Ashlee), and Steven Williams-Johnson; granddaughter, Ava Parker Ward and grandson Miles Jackson Eugene Ward. He is also survived by three sisters and two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785, Viewing 12:30 p.m., Service 1:30 p.m. Interment private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved