MICHAEL JOHNSON

MICHAEL STARKE JOHNSON

Suddenly passed on August 25, 2020. Survived by his wife Veronica Johnson; sons, Michael Ward (Ashlee), and Steven Williams-Johnson; granddaughter, Ava Parker Ward and grandson Miles Jackson Eugene Ward. He is also survived by three sisters and two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785, Viewing 12:30 p.m., Service 1:30 p.m. Interment private.



