JOSEPH MICHAEL P. JOSEPH, SR. Michael P. Joseph Sr., 71, of Potomac, Md, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, following a 10-year battle with cancer. He was a resident of the Washington, DC Metro area for over 30 years. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Mike was the son of the late Elmer "Buck" Joseph and Kathleen (Kelly) Joseph. He was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School Class of 1966, and King's College Class of 1970. Mike joined Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., now known as KPMG, in Washington, DC as a senior accountant, and he later transferred to KPMG's Department of Professional Practice in New York. He was admitted to the partnership in 1983. Mike returned to KPMG's Washington, DC practice in 1985. At KPMG, Mike served as the lead partner for some of the Washington Metro area's largest and most prestigious clients including USAir, Intelsat, Anteon, Orbital Sciences and UNC among others. He established himself as the go-to person in the space industry, just as that market segment was beginning to grow in Washington. He was uniformly admired and respected for his leadership and technical skills, and in 1993, Mike was appointed Partner-in-Charge of KPMG's Information, Communications and Entertainment (ICE) practice for the Mid-Atlantic region. He retired from KPMG in 2000. Mike joined Promontory Financial Group in 2005 as a Managing Director. While there, he advised numerous financial institutions, particularly during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. In particular, Mike led efforts in the Puerto Rico marketplace and further directed efforts relating to one of the U.S.'s largest banks' mortgage foreclosure crisis remediation activities. He then assumed an early stage leadership role in building the firm's cyber security and customer privacy practices. Mike retired from Promontory in 2015. In this retirement, Mike enjoyed spending his time with his five grandchildren, of whom he was immeasurably proud. Mike spent time hiking locally and in 2017 completed the full 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage across Spain. In 2018, he spent two weeks hiking in the Swiss Alps. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Dennis A. Joseph in 1994. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Carole (Stella) Joseph; daughter Erin-Kate (Joseph) Lobring and her husband Greg; son, Michael P. Joseph II and his wife Stacy; grandchildren Charlotte and Evangeline Lobring, and M. Patrick III, Nora and Abigail Joseph; sister, Kathleen Graham, Mt. Top, PA, and brother, John K. Joseph, Wilkes-Barre, PA, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be scheduled when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The C&O Canal Trust, 1850 Dual Highway, Suite 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pumphreyfuneralhome.

