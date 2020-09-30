1/1
MICHAEL JUDD
Michael A. Judd  
Michael A. Judd (57) unexpectedly entered eternal rest on Friday September 11, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center. He is survived by his wife Tashema Harris Judd; children Shannaya Judd, Sumetra Richardson, Michael Judd Jr.; nine siblings; a multitude of other family and close friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Church, 206 New York Ave. NW Washington, DC. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until Mass of the Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Michael will be peacefully laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
