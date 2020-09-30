

Michael A. Judd

Michael A. Judd (57) unexpectedly entered eternal rest on Friday September 11, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center. He is survived by his wife Tashema Harris Judd; children Shannaya Judd, Sumetra Richardson, Michael Judd Jr.; nine siblings; a multitude of other family and close friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Church, 206 New York Ave. NW Washington, DC. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until Mass of the Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Michael will be peacefully laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.



