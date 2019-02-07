

MICHAEL T. KAVANAUGH, Ph.D



Respected environmental economist Michael Kavanaugh died Sunday, January 27, 2019, age 70, due to complications of lung cancer. An economic consultant, Dr. Kavanaugh was well known for his research, analysis and expert testimony on environmental issues.

Dr. Kavanaugh, a native of Cincinnati, got his B.A. at Xavier University and his PhD at the University of Cincinnati. He served as Senior Economist with Public Interest Economics Foundation, both in San Francisco and Washington, DC from 1976 to 1984. Afterwards, as a consultant his clients included Earthjustice, Friends of the Earth, Hawaii's Thousand Friends, Sierra Club, Southern Environmental Law Center, and Waterkeeper Alliance.