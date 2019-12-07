MICHAEL PAUL KLING
On Friday, November 29, 2019, MICHAEL PAUL KLING of Lincoln, NE. Beloved son of the late William and Suzanne Kling. Loving brother to Robert Irving Kling and Virginia A.S. Kling (Jonathan Greenbaum). Cherished uncle of two nieces and three nephews. Graveside funeral services will be private. Shiva will be observed on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. at the home of Virginia Kling. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.