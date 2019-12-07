The Washington Post

MICHAEL KLING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL KLING.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Shiva
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
the home of Virginia Kling
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
the home of Virginia Kling
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MICHAEL PAUL KLING  

On Friday, November 29, 2019, MICHAEL PAUL KLING of Lincoln, NE. Beloved son of the late William and Suzanne Kling. Loving brother to Robert Irving Kling and Virginia A.S. Kling (Jonathan Greenbaum). Cherished uncle of two nieces and three nephews. Graveside funeral services will be private. Shiva will be observed on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. at the home of Virginia Kling. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.