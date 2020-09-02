MICHAEL KOMACK

Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away on August 28, 2020. The loving brother of Phyllis (Chick) Becker; he was a loving uncle to Mark (Tiffany Herbert) Becker, Ilene (Mike) Yarnoff, and Julie (Byron) Hudtloff. Mike is also survived by several great nephews, nieces and dear friends. He retired to Florida after a lengthy career as a systems analyst with FEMA. Because of COVID, burial is private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 2504 34th Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.