KORNHAUSER MICHAEL JAMES KORNHAUSER, MD 1933-2019 Michael James Kornhauser, a retired physician, died on December 9, 2019 at Goodwin House in Alexandria, Virginia. He was 86 years old. Dr. Kornhauser graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1962. From 1962-1963 he completed an internship in pathology at the Texas Childrens Hospital in Houston, Texas followed by two years practicing clinical and anatomical pathology at the Veterans Administration in Houston and at St. Joseph's Hospital where he was an American Cancer Society fellow. In 1966, Dr. Kornhauser moved to Chicago where he spent a one-year residency in anatomical and clinical pathology at the Mt. Sinai Hospital Medical Center. In 1969, Dr. Kornhauser moved to Fairfax, Virginia where he continued to practice anatomical and clinical pathology at Fairfax Hospital and Northern Virginia Pathology Laboratories. He was subsequently a laboratory advisor at the Department of Laboratory of the D.C., and maintained a private internal medical practice in Fairfax. In 1970, he retired from the practice of medicine. Mike was a gentle, kind, and humble man of great intellect and wit who managed to find humor and joy in life despite having lost all of his vision. He was truly a loving and generous friend to all and will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Edward Kornhauser. Remembrances may be made in the form of donations to the Board of Regents of the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for purchases of library materials for the Medical School Library. Graveside services to be held in King David Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Dr. Kornhauser is in the care of National Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.Graveside services to be held in King David Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Dr. Kornhauser is in the care of National Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019