

MICHAEL BAKER KRAFT

1935 - 2019



Michael Kraft died November 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. After years of decline due to dementia, pneumonia took him very quickly and peacefully. Immediate survivors include Elizabeth Kraft, his wife of 49 years; his daughter, Katherine Kraft of Chicago, and younger brothers, Jacob, Timothy and John Kraft.

A longtime resident of Washington, D.C. and a native of Noblesville, Indiana, he was an officer in the U.S. Navy; a journalist; a congressional staffer in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives; a political consultant; a director of development for an international medical organization; and a renovator of business and residential properties.

His love of all things Hoosier was legendary, and he was a generous friend who was quick to offer advice, a job connection or a place to stay. For years he was a weekly driver of McKenna's Wagon, a food truck that fed Washington's homeless population. He ran his first marathon on his 50th birthday and became a passionate rower on the Potomac River. He was devoted father, proud father-in-law and joyful grandfather of two girls. He will be remembered for his customary farewell to friends and family: "Go forth and do good."