Michael Lee

MICHAEL DAVID LEE  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 4, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Louise Lee; two sisters, Marcia B. Lee and Stephanie Lee-Radler (Scott); brother, Jeffrey P. Lee (Ethel); nephew, Rudolph Lee Hines, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Lee. Mr. Lee will lie in state at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Calloway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD, on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Private.
Funeral Home
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2019
