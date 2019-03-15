MICHAEL DAVID LEE
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 4, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Louise Lee; two sisters, Marcia B. Lee and Stephanie Lee-Radler (Scott); brother, Jeffrey P. Lee (Ethel); nephew, Rudolph Lee Hines, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Lee. Mr. Lee will lie in state at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Calloway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD, on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Private.