

Michael H. Lester

Passed surrounded by loved ones on July 18, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Michael was born October 21, 1950, in Pulaski, Virginia, to Herman Dallas Lester and Margaret Elizabeth Bentley. A viewing will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at National Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Falls Church, Virginia. A Celebration of Life is being planned for 2021. Michael graduated from Wakefield High School in 1969. He attended George Mason University and went on to be a savvy entrepreneur with several successful businesses. He was a writer, a lover of language, music, and history. He enjoyed sports - particularly baseball - the beach, hotdogs, bacon, and Arlington, Virginia of which he was a longtime resident. Michael was a beloved father, a mentor to many, a compassionate friend to anyone who needed a listening ear, counsel, or a spot at the dinner table. Of all his joys in life, the most important was his family. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Michele Marie Lester; his children, Sharon Ingram Becker, Matthew Douglas Ingram (Kathy), John Lance Tuell (Joanne), Sara Michele Lester, Rebecca Scholtes (Timothy), Alec Michael Tederick, and Amanda Katherine Lester; his sisters, Linda Mock (Johnny), Anita Anderson, and Cristy Lester; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh, Brandon, Maggie, Claire, Patty, Jenny, Justin and Calvin Michael; two great grandchildren, Chase and June. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Independence Club of Springfield, Virginia, support his dedication to its mission and the recovery community.



