Michael Livingston transitioned peacefully from this life on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Silver Spring Maryland.The beloved son of Chine and Gladys Livingston,both of Washington, DC, he leaves to cherish his memory one son, Michael II, siblings, Tony, Dwayne,Victor,Philippa,Phyllis and Dionne all of Washington,DC and a host of relatives and friends. A private service and internment is scheduled for, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A service of celebration for Michael will be scheduled for the very near future. Correspondence and expressions of comfort should be forwarded to
 

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 20, 2020
