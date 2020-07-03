MICHAEL MAHSETKY



MICHAEL DENNIS MAHSETKY

Michael Dennis Mahsetky, 72, died on May 30, 2020. He was a member of the Comanche Tribe of Oklahoma and worked at the Indian Health Service as Director of Legislative Affairs before retiring in 2014. Prior to his career at IHS, he served as Staff Attorney at the Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs. He was a lifelong patron of the performing arts with many friends and colleagues in the Washington area. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Antioch School of Law, Washington, DC. Funeral services were held at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home, June 3, in Lawton, OK.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store