MICHAELl A. MATTERA, JR.

Michael Albert Mattera, Jr of Edgewater, MD passed away on April 17, 2020. Michael was born in Washington, DC on July 10, 1974,to Michael Albert Mattera, Sr. and Linda Poe (Edgecomb). He was a graduate of the University of Maryland, where he earned a degree in Business Administration and established enduring friendships of his college buddies. Michael had a successful career with IBM, EMC/Dell and most recently Pure Storage. His work took him all over the world, where he was fortunate enough to develop many lasting friendships. The support and prayers his family received during his illness, from past and current business associates, was overwhelming. Michael was a big guy, with an even bigger heart. When he wasn?t traveling for work, he spent much of his time with his family and friends, playing golf with his father and other buddies, taking his mother and Aunt Sue to lunch and visiting his sister and her husband on their boat. Michael also just loved being home, playing with his dogs Carlos and Daisy, and cooking. In addition to his parents Michael is survived by his sister, Angela Mattera-Huggins (Ollie); his beloved Aunt Sue; cousins, Shane Forsythe and Kris Brown who were like brothers; special friend, Suzanne Schneider and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Beatrice MacLellan and Irving Edgecomb; paternal grandparents, Albert and Louise Mattera and fiancée, Rebecca (Becky) Woodward. Michael had a very close bond with Becky?s family, Mary Elle (mother), Jinna(daughter),James( brother) Chloe, James and Jana (nieces and nephew) he continued many traditions with them that he and Becky had shared, hosting Thanksgiving, traveling to New York, California and Ocean City. Jinna started her freshman year at Catholic University in the fall and Michael loved visiting her, taking her out to dinner and making sure she had everything she needed. He was very proud of her. A celebration of Michael's life will be planned for later this year. Donations may be made to Saint Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 227 South Exeter St. Baltimore, MD 21202. On line condolences may be given at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

