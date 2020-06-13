McCARTER Michael Douglas McCarter "Mike" Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at age 73 of COVID-19. Mike, one of seven children, was born on October 21, 1946 in Washington, DC to Alfred and Sarah (Rupard) McCarter. Mike was a loving husband to Merrill Lee (Hunt) McCarter, gentle father to Erin Nicole Urbain and Kristina Marie-McCarter Jordan, and patient and sweet grandfather to Ethan, Austin, and Savannah Jordan. Mike attended George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia. He was always seen as a star student-athlete who exemplified the school spirit of George Mason. Know often as "The Big Stick" around school, he was seen as the leader and best player on the baseball team. After graduation, he earned his undergraduate degree from Campbell College in North Carolina and his master's degree in Social Work from Columbia University in New York City. During Mike's senior year of high school, he met and fell in love with Merrill Hunt. They were sweet on one another for so many reasons and proved it by exchanging vows on August 5, 1972. They remained by each other's side for what would be 48 years this August. Mike and Merrill spent their first married years in New York City finishing their master's degree and enjoying the city. They then moved back to Virginia and had their first daughter, Erin, in 1978 and their second daughter, Kristina in 1982. They were blessed with their three grandchildren, Ethan, Austin, and Savannah in the early 2000's. Mike began his career with Fairfax County Schools in 1977, as a School Social Worker where he guided, protected, and advocated for children of all ages. He was well respected and loved by staff and students from many schools across the county. Mike retired in 2000 after 23 years of service. In his last few years of life, he volunteered with Northern Virginia Cooperative Extension teaching parenting classes and found his counseling niche at Hope Hill Counseling in Woodbridge, Virginia. Mike is survived by his wife, Merrill Lee McCarter, daughters, Erin Nicole Urbain and Kristina Marie-McCarter Jordan, grandchildren, Ethan, Austin, and Savannah Jordan, sisters, Nancy Marsters and Phyllis Enrico, brothers, Duncan (Buddy) McCarter and Patrick (Pat) McCarter, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Sarah Rupard, father Alfred McCarter, sister, Doris Akre and brother, Alfred McCarter. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life on June 16, 2020 at National Funeral Home & National Memorial Park located at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral and graveside burial beginning at 11 a.m. A light lunch fair will be provided after. Please note, that the facility is large enough to comfortably accommodate appropriate social distancing, however a live stream will be available to people who are unable to attend.Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life on June 16, 2020 at National Funeral Home & National Memorial Park located at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral and graveside burial beginning at 11 a.m. A light lunch fair will be provided after. Please note, that the facility is large enough to comfortably accommodate appropriate social distancing, however a live stream will be available to people who are unable to attend.



