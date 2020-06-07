MICHAEL B. McCORDIC (Age 85)
Michael B. McCordic passed away peacefully at Holy Cross Hospital, on May 26, 2020, after valiantly fighting Covid-19. He had previously been a resident in a memory care home for 3 ½ years. Mike was born on December 19, 1934, in Washington DC, and lived in the Washington area most of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Bowis, and two children by a previous marriage, Craig McCordic, of Medfield, MA, and Karen Swanson of El Dorado Hills, CA. He has two stepchildren, Christina Bowis Via, of San Antonio, TX: and Brian Bowis, of Los Angeles, CA. Mike is blessed with 10 grandchildren. Mike also leaves a sister, Jacqueline Gallagher and a brother Robert McCordic. Mike received his BS in Engineering, from the University of Maryland in 1957. He worked his entire Civil Engineering career for prominent Washington area engineering firms, and was integral in developing many major projects including Montgomery Village, Ft. Belvoir, Sumner Village, and many others. He retired from Bowman Consulting in 2013. Mike lived life with gusto and was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed over 50 years of skiing, including ski racing. He also relished whitewater canoe competitions. His greatest love was being on the Chesapeake Bay on his sailboat, and later his trawler. After boating life, he took up golf with the same dedication to the sport as with every other endeavor. Mike and Carol traveled together after retirement, especially enjoying cruising, and visiting the grandchildren. Mike always believed in hard work, in sports, business, and in life. Mike proudly served in the US Army. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and dedicated husband. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the DC chapter of Alzheimer's Association, or Fourth Presbyterian Church, in Bethesda, MD.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.