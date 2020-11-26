McDONALD MICHAEL KEITH McDONALD Beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather-to-be Michael Keith McDonald, 66, peacefully passed on November 19, 2020 in his Burke, Virginia home of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease he bravely and valiantly fought for more than seven years. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Mike will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years Cynthia Anne McDonald, daughters Lauren Pace Neuvel and Erin Michelle Navarrete, son Price David McDonald, brother Kyle Morden McDonald, and son-in-laws Michael Antony Neuvel and Sergio Bennett Navarrete. He was predeceased by his father Keith Ribble McDonald, mother Dorothy Morden McDonald, and brother Len Allen McDonald. Mike married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Cindy in 1974. He then received a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Mike's career in the oil industry began in Houston Texas, after which he was transferred to ExxonMobil's Fairfax, Virginia headquarters in 2000. His ExxonMobil career spanned for nearly three decades, most recently as an International Feedstocks Trader. While with the company, Mike was granted two U.S. Patents for inventing a system that optimized transportation schedule and inventory management. His work also received an Edison Award, which recognizes some of the most innovative products and services in the world. Mike was an avid athlete, completing countless marathons and triathlons. When running Washington, DC's Marine Corps Marathon, he raised funds for the Whitman-Walker Clinic in honor of his brother Len, often being recognized as one of the race's top fundraisers. Known for his expertise in technology, barbeque, and key lime pie, Mike also became a self-taught master woodworker in the years leading up to his retirement. Most of all, Mike had true unconditional love for his family; there was nothing he wouldn't do for them. The family wishes to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Elizabeth Dotsey for her kind and devoted care, to Bob Beuthe and the entire Pit Crew for their faithful and unwavering support, and to each and every individual who supported Mike and his family over the years. A small Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Michael McDonald's name to the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Association or the Team Gleason Foundation. A small Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Michael McDonald's name to the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Association or the Team Gleason Foundation.



