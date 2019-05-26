

MICHAEL J. McMORROW (Age 81)



Of Arlington, VA died on May 18, 2019. He was born November 20, 1937, to Michael J. and Alice (McBride) McMorrow in Buffalo, NY and is survived by his wife nee Mary Louise Schenewerk of Rochester, MN; his four children - Mary Alice (Charles Ball), Walpole, MA; Margaret Ann "Megan" (Barry Reicherter), Arlington, VA; Myles Patrick (Kate Gilchrist), McLean, VA; and Maureen Ellen (John Bett), Arlington VA; and six grand-children Regan Ball; Brendan, Madeline and Mary Kate Reicherter; Aiden McMorrow; and Colleen Bett.

Michael graduated from Canisius College, Buffalo, NY and St. John's University School of Law before being admitted to the New York Bar. He served in the General Counsel's Office of the Maritime Administration for nearly 40 years, heading the Divisions of Administration and Litigation, with service to the Merchant Marine, before retiring in 2002 as Assistant General Counsel/Supervisory Trial Attorney.

Longtime resident of Arlington, VA, his many retirement activities included court-room docent at the U. S. Supreme Court; journalist writing for Northern Virginia's Connection Newspapers; many projects of Edward Douglass White Council, Knights of Columbus; and enjoying time with his grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Mass at St. James Church, Falls Church, VA., 1 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to either Bishop Timon High School, 601 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14220 ,