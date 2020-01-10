

MICHAEL DAVID MIJAN



Michael David Mijan passed away on September 2, 2019, after a long struggle with heart disease. He died at his home at Encore At Turf Valley in Ellicott City, Maryland. He had lived in their assisted living facility for three and a-half years. His family, brother, Ronald Mijan, and two sisters, Sharon Lyden and Diane McNally, surrounded him at the end. His niece Erin McNally and nephew Charles McNally were also at his bedside. At that time they were supported in their grief by their respective spouses and significant others.

Michael worked at Naval Surface Warfare, Indian Head Center His passions included collecting toy farm equipment, going to auctions, books, and traveling to visit family in North Dakota. He will be interred at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church cemetery in Niagara, North Dakota, in June 2020. Our lives are emptier without you.