The Washington Post

MICHAEL "Mike" MILES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL "Mike" MILES.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MICHAEL MAURICE MILES "Mike"  
(Age 58)  

Passed on Saturday, January 11, 2020, a resident of Rockville, Maryland. Preceded in death by Parents Robert L. Miles, Sr and Cecelia H. Mathis. Brothers Anthony and George "Ricky" Miles and Sister Debrah Hawkins. Survived by Brothers Jeffrey, Ronald and Robert Miles Jr; Sisters Cynthia Miles and Angela Evans, step-parents Raymond Mathis and Ema Ruth Miles. Close family friend/daughter, Chanel Johnson and her daughter, Madison; special friend, Charlene, and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785, Visitation 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300