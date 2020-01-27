MICHAEL MAURICE MILES "Mike"
(Age 58)
Passed on Saturday, January 11, 2020, a resident of Rockville, Maryland. Preceded in death by Parents Robert L. Miles, Sr and Cecelia H. Mathis. Brothers Anthony and George "Ricky" Miles and Sister Debrah Hawkins. Survived by Brothers Jeffrey, Ronald and Robert Miles Jr; Sisters Cynthia Miles and Angela Evans, step-parents Raymond Mathis and Ema Ruth Miles. Close family friend/daughter, Chanel Johnson and her daughter, Madison; special friend, Charlene, and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785, Visitation 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.