Michael G. MILLARD (Age 71)
Departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC., and is a member of Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Juston; one brother, Lionel G. Millard; sister-in-law, Brenda Millard; many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011, 202. 829.5511 on Thursday, January 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryland National Memorial Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Heaven Bound Funeral Services, 4445 Crain Highway, White Plains, MD 20695, 240.349.2136.