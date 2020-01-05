The Washington Post

Michael G. MILLARD (Age 71)  

Departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC., and is a member of Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Juston; one brother, Lionel G. Millard; sister-in-law, Brenda Millard; many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011, 202. 829.5511 on Thursday, January 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryland National Memorial Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Heaven Bound Funeral Services, 4445 Crain Highway, White Plains, MD 20695, 240.349.2136.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
