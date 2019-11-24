The Washington Post

MICHAEL "Mike" MILLER

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Community of Faith United Methodist Church
13224 Franklin Farm Rd.
Herndon, VA
MICHAEL DAVID MILLER "Mike"  

Michael D. Miller, age 63, on November 19, 2019 passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was blessed in life with a loving family and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5 at Community of Faith United Methodist Church, 13224 Franklin Farm Rd., Herndon VA. A reception will follow at International Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org/donate or COF Methodist Church.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
