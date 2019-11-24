MICHAEL DAVID MILLER "Mike"
Michael D. Miller, age 63, on November 19, 2019 passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was blessed in life with a loving family and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5 at Community of Faith United Methodist Church, 13224 Franklin Farm Rd., Herndon VA. A reception will follow at International Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org/donate
or COF Methodist Church.