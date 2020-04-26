The Washington Post

MICHAEL "Micky" MINUTOLI

Michael George Minutoli "Micky" (Age 58)  

Of Vienna, VA passed away on April 23, 2020 at home. Beloved husband of Angela Minutoli; devoted father of Michael John and Alexander Minutoli; son of Mike and Barbara Minutoli; brother of Richard Minutoli; Carol Tedford and Gail Johansen. Relatives and friends are invited to a Life Celebration at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to blood cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, https://giving.mskcc.org/blood-cancer. Online condolences, fond memories and photographs of Micky may be offered to the family at
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
