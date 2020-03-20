The Washington Post

Michael J. More  

Michael passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Rockville, MD. Born 1930 in Homestead, PA. Son of Michael and Mary More and later moved to Gaithersburg, MD in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. He and his wife were owners of the Double "B" in Gaithersburg, in the '60s. Mike enjoyed playing golf with the "Blivits" gang and going to Myrtle Beach on their annual golf outings. He is survived by his wife, Joan and four children, Michael W. More, Leigh S. Scates (Cary), Martin E. More (Christina) and Ellen M. Conboy (David), nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and two sisters, Irene Oaklan and Helen Mosely (Jim). He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary and brother Emery (Jimmy). The family wants to thank the staff at the Hebrew Home in Rockville, MD and Hospice for their devotion and affection as they cared for Mike. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Please sign the guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2020
