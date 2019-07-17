

MICHAEL ROBERT MULLEN



Born on July 7, 1935 and died July 15, 2019. He was the second son of Irish immigrants -- Thomas and Julia Mullen. He and his brother Patrick Francis (who passed away in May of this year), grew up in New York City. Michael graduated from Fordham University with a degree in Mathematics. In 1959 he married Mary Mahoney and they moved to Washington, DC. He attended Catholic University, receiving a Master's Degree in Mathematics. He and Mary moved to Arlington, Virginia in 1961 where they raised six children. He taught mathematics at numerous universities in the Washington, DC area and became a real estate broker, eventually opening his own office. He played handball regularly throughout his life - winning multiple singles and doubles tournaments. He loved to dance and sing Irish songs and loved a good joke. He was a great storyteller, very humorous and always up for a party. He is survived by his wife, Mary; six children, Michael (Tung), Kevin (Susan), Brian, Cathleen, Siobhan and Sean and eight grandchildren. The wake will be held at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203 on July 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral mass will be held on July 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church, 3305 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA, 22041 Burial following the service at Columbia Gardens.