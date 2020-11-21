MICHAEL RAY MULLICAN
Michael Ray Mullican, 73, of Laytonsville, MD, husband to Charlotte, passed away on November 14, 2020, after battling a long illness. Michael was born in Bethesda, MD to parents Milton Ray and Elizabeth Mullican and had two younger siblings: sister, Marianne Aitcheson, and brother, Byron (Susan) of Statesboro, GA. He was the father of two sons, Keith (Debby), Brett (Cindy), and two stepdaughters, Heather Skrivanek (Aaron), and Sarah Finn (Brian). He is survived by nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his mother, sister, and son, Keith.Due to the Covid pandemic restrictions, there will not be a service at this time. Michael will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in 2021 when it is safe for travel and congregation. Please visit the Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home website at www.molesworthwilliams.com
for a full obituary and information on future arrangements.