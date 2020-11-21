1/1
MICHAEL MULLICAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL RAY MULLICAN  
Michael Ray Mullican, 73, of Laytonsville, MD, husband to Charlotte, passed away on November 14, 2020, after battling a long illness. Michael was born in Bethesda, MD to parents Milton Ray and Elizabeth Mullican and had two younger siblings: sister, Marianne Aitcheson, and brother, Byron (Susan) of Statesboro, GA. He was the father of two sons, Keith (Debby), Brett (Cindy), and two stepdaughters, Heather Skrivanek (Aaron), and Sarah Finn (Brian). He is survived by nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his mother, sister, and son, Keith.Due to the Covid pandemic restrictions, there will not be a service at this time. Michael will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in 2021 when it is safe for travel and congregation. Please visit the Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home website at www.molesworthwilliams.com for a full obituary and information on future arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved