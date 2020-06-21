MICHAEL MULLIN

Of Boyds, MD, passed away June 13, 2020, in his own home and on his own terms, lovingly cared for by his wife of 35 years, Julia Collins, and his two daughters Maria Mullin and Annie Mullin. Gentleman farmer, the colorful force behind Mullin Painting, Coach, and loyal friend to many. Lover of a hard day's work, a fresh doughnut, a finely tuned acoustic guitar and a well tended garden. There was always a place at his table for everyone, and what a table it was! A gourmet chef with his shirt off. The food was both plentiful and delicious. Born April 27, 1960 in Washington, DC, predeceased by his parents Mary and Jerome (Jerry) Mullin. In addition to his wife and daughters, Mike is survived by his sister-in-law, Bridget Collins, as well as five siblings and their spouses. Since you are scanning the "Irish sports page" you probably know their names. Our thanks and gratitude go out to you for your support during this extraordinary and painful time. Mike was a graduate of Gonzaga College High School '78. He Drove by Salem University in Salem WV, moved to NW DC, came across a ladder and founded Mullin Painting with Julia in 1983. That ladder, $300 and an old VW Bus were the beginning of a 37 year successful business. Mike was a longtime volunteer and dedicated Coach and Manager for the Germantown Titans Softball Organization. His teams were always prepared and ready to hustle, had fun, and came out victorious more often than not. Mike was a collector...of people. He had a special place for those who were unique, down on their luck or suffering from illness. If you needed a day's pay, he would find you work (frequently it would be on the top of a 40' ladder with a piece of sandpaper in your hand). If you needed shelter you had a bed, but you better do the dishes and get up early for work. If you were in the hospital, he was one of the first to visit. Mike was proud of his large and loving family. He could be found on the sidelines of his nieces' and nephews' soccer matches and basketball games. He enjoyed a special bond with his nephew, Matija Rinn, who will miss his "Coach" dearly. Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be private. His family plans a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a contribution in Mike's name to Montgomery Hospice or WUMCO HELP. Please sign the family guestbook at: