

MICHAEL A. MUSTO (Age 61)



On March 15, 2020, Michael Angelo Musto of Arlington, VA, died surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Laurine for 38 years; loving father of Chris (Alexandra), and Lisa; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Enzo, and Michael. He is preceded in death by his father, Pennsylvania State Senator Raphael Musto, and survived by his mother Frances, his siblings, Jimmy, Ray, and Cheech, and their loving families. Mike worked for the Congressional Joint Economic Committee for 14 years. He then spent 24 years with Arlington Public Schools as a 4th grade teacher at Randolph Elementary and 7th grade history teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. He was always passionate about instilling a love for learning in his students. He was a proud native of Pittston, PA, a beer can collector and brewer, a Capitals hockey and Penn State football fan, a neighborhood grass cutter, a political button collector, a pizza chef, and an avid traveler. Most importantly, he always put family first and was a friend to all. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), Children's National Medical Center, or a .