

Michael Stephen Nagy

"Mike"



Passed away on June 10, 2019 after a brief but courageous fight against cancer. Born in Baltimore in 1957, Mike was a 30-year resident of Annapolis, MD. He was a devoted, loving husband and father. Mike was a hardworking, well-respected land use/ zoning and real estate attorney and a long-time registered landscape architect/land planner in the region. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Alexander S. Nagy. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Meg) and his three children, Marget, Julia, and Nicholas, along with his mother, Margaret Darago Nagy of Annapolis, MD. His family will host a Celebration of Life for Mike on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 2nd St, Annapolis, MD 21403 from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the NAGY CHILDREN'S EDUCATION FUND (Essex Bank 1835 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401, call 443-569-7515) or his 2019 Climate Ride New England Team SustainaFest:https://support.climateride.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=6719.