Michael G. Najarian (Age 76)
Devoted family man, proud retired Washington Post employee with second career at Vietnam Veterans of America, dedicated veteran advocate who co-founded the Vietnam Memorial Wall Washing Program, passed away at home in Silver Spring Maryland due to cancer on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Therese (Michaud); daughter, Catherine Najarian-Halpin; son-in-law, Charles Halpin; granddaughter, Madeline Rose Halpin; sisters, Clara Andonian, Sosie Manoogian, Roxie Pompilio, Virginia Abbe, Alice Guida; many amazing nieces, nephews, sisters/brothers-in law, friends, coworkers, neighbors, his Vietnam Veteran "brothers' of VVA Chapter 641. He will be missed by his loyal grand-dog Riley. He is preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Arthur and Piloon (Manoogian) and dear brother, John Najarian. Due to Covid-19, interment at Arlington Cemetery and other memorial services will be announced in the near future.