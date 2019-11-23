

MICHAEL H. NOONAN (Age 35)



On Friday, November 15, 2019, Michael Noonan passed away unexpectedly at his home in Silver Spring, MD. Born April 1, 1984, in Takoma Park, Michael grew up in Kensington, MD, where he attended Montgomery County public schools and the Hyde School in Woodstock, CT and Bath, ME. Michael is survived by his mother, Jean Noonan of Kensington, MD, and Key West, FL. He is also survived by his father Robert Harris and step-father Kenneth Travers, of Hawaii, by his loving aunts, Terri Noonan Stump of Tulsa, Carmen Burch and uncle David Mauldin of Santa Fe, NM, cousins Adley Stump and Jake Stump, of Nashville, and half-sister Jodee Broglio and niece Piper Anke, of Derry, PA. Michael was a beloved son, and he will be remembered by his family and many friends for his quick wit, intelligence, love of animals, and kindness to both friends and strangers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to the Hyde School, 616 High St., Bath, ME 04530, or a .