

Michael D. O'connOr



Michael David O'Connor, 81, of Montpelier, VT died on Wednesday July 24. He was born to the late Emmitt "Mickey" O'Connor and Margaret "Peggy" Barker O'Connor in Evanston, IL on November 26, 1937. Michael received his B.A. and M.S. in Economics from the U. of Chicago. He spent his entire professional career working for both the U.S. Treasury, where he was posted in Rome Italy from 1976 - 1979 and for the Federal Reserve Board where he specialized in international banking. In his retirement years he enjoyed his farm in Madison VA where he spent his days caring for his extensive garden and his cashmere goats. He moved to VT in 2013 to be close to family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen "Kathie" Kealy O'Connor of Montpelier, VT; son, Peter, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Hotelling; granddaughter, Isabelle and grandson, Kai of Vermont; his sister, Mairead O'Connor Kerwin; brother-in-law, Brian; nieces, Siobhan Kerwin Grassom and Cara Kerwin Corlett; and nephew, Ryan of the Isle of Man; and nephew, Shane of Brooklyn. He is preceded in death by his son Daniel. His funeral will be held on Friday August 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Chapel, 3513 N St in Georgetown. His remains will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown next to Daniel. Donations in his name can be made to The McKenna Center 19 Eye St. NW, Washington, DC 20001-1425, where he volunteered.